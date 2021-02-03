Left Menu

New Global Student Prize launched to reward special skills, global impact

A new USD 50,000 Global Student Prize that offers a new platform to highlight the efforts of extraordinary students making an impact on learning and society at large has been launched by the research arm of education firm Chegg and UK-based Varkey Foundation.As the sister prize of the annual USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize, the new Chegg.Org student award will be open to students worldwide who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills programme.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:53 IST
New Global Student Prize launched to reward special skills, global impact
Representative image

A new USD 50,000 Global Student Prize that offers a new platform to highlight the efforts of extraordinary students making an impact on learning and society at large has been launched by the research arm of education firm Chegg and UK-based Varkey Foundation.

As the sister prize of the annual USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize, the new Chegg.Org student award will be open to students worldwide who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills programme. Part-time students as well as students enrolled in online courses will also be eligible.

''Students throughout the world during the pandemic have shown great strength, focus and determination to keep learning and keep fighting for their future. They deserve huge praise and recognition for never giving up,'' said Lila Thomas, Head of Chegg.org, after the launch of the prize on Tuesday.

''These students will now be charged with helping to solve some of the greatest challenges in history. The Global Student Prize has been launched to shine a light on their stories and listen to their voices. After all, it is their dreams, their insights and their creativity that will help to build the future,'' she said.

Together, the creators of the Global Teacher Prize and the Global Student Prize say they aim to shine a spotlight on the great work teachers do in preparing young people for the future and the amazing promise the brightest students are showing in their learning.

''Heroic fellow Indian teachers have gone above and beyond, especially during the pandemic, to keep young people learning," said Ranjit Disale, winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2020, as he called on Indian teachers and students to apply for the 2021 cohort of awards.

''Like much of the world, India has been turned upside down by COVID, and it is ultimately teachers and students that will play leading roles in the nation's rebuilding and recovery. We must recognise their inspirational work in every corner of India if we are to build a better tomorrow," he said.

Teachers applying for the Global Teacher Prize will be assessed on teaching practices, how they innovate to address local challenges, achieve demonstrable learning outcomes, impact the community beyond the classroom, help children become global citizens, improve the teaching profession and gain recognition from external bodies.

Students applying for the Global Student Prize will be assessed on their academic achievement, impact on their peers, how they make a difference in their community and beyond, how they overcome the odds to achieve, how they demonstrate creativity and innovation, and how they operate as global citizens.

''Both these prizes have been launched to highlight the importance of education in tackling the great challenges ahead – from climate change to growing inequality to global pandemics," said Sunny Varkey, the Indian-origin philanthropist behind the initiative.

''With the world leaders preoccupied with the vital task of bringing this terrible pandemic to an end, I urge them to never forget that it is only by prioritising education that we can safeguard all our tomorrows. Education is the key to facing the future with confidence," he said.

Both prizes will be narrowed down to the Top 50 shortlists and then Top 10 finalists. The winners will be chosen by a Global Teacher Prize Academy made up of prominent individuals and announced live at a ceremony later in the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Committee to inquire into allegations of financial irregularities by Dibrugarh Univ VC

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhihas constituted a fact-finding committee to inquire intoallegations of financial irregularities by the DibrugarhUniversity Vice-Chancellor Prof Ranjit Tamuli.The Governor as the Chancellor of the University onth...

Exporters air concern over 'inadequate' budget allocation to

Exporters on Wednesday expressedserious concern over the grossly inadequate budgetallocation to the tax refund scheme RoDTEP and disallowingIntegrated Goods and Services Tax IGST refunds, claimingthat these might adversely affect overall ex...

Maha: Power company employee caught taking bribe in Aurangabad

An employee of a powerdistribution company was caught while allegedly accepting abribe of Rs 2,000 for replacing a faulty electricity meter inMaharashtras Aurangabad city, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said on Wednesday.Pa...

Seized guns destined for Colombia rebels in Venezuela -sources

Eleven semi-automatic rifles and 12 magazines of ammunition seized in two Colombian police raids last month were destined for leftist National Liberation Army ELN guerrillas in Venezuela, a high-ranking police source said on Wednesday. Colo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021