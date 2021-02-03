Left Menu

Class X board exams in AP from June 7-16

Class X board exams in AP from June 7-16
Representative Image

The annual public examinationsfor Class X students in Andhra Pradesh will be held from June7 to 16.

The 2021-22 academic year for schools will begin on July1 after the summer vacation from May 16 to June 30, stateEducation Minister A Suresh said here on Wednesday.

Schools, which remained closed due to COVID-19 pandemic,began functioning from February 1 and would continue till June5 for classes 1 to 10, he told a press conference.

As a large portion of the current academic year was lostdue to Covid-19 pandemic, the syllabus has been reduced by 35per cent, he said.

Suresh said practical examinations for Intermediatestudents would be conducted from March 31 to April 24.

The Minister said the second phase of school renovationworks under the Naadu-Nedu programme would be launched inApril at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore.

The first phase works taken up last year at a cost of Rs3,700 crore were almost complete, barring some minor paintingworks.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddyreviewed the progress of Naadu-Nedu programme.

He told the School Education Department officials toensure toilets in schools were maintained well.

The state government signed a memorandum of understandingwith Sulabh International, under which 49,000 staff would beimparted training in maintenance of clean toilets.

