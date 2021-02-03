Left Menu

Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of question papers inthe Secondary School Certificate Public examination (10thstandard) would be reduced from 11 to six this year in viewof the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telananga government said hereon Wednesday.

The six paper pattern ( one paper for each subject) isonly for the current academic year -- 2020-21, a schooleducation department memo said.

It said more choice in questions for each question paperwould be provided in view of the conduct of classes throughonline mode from September 2020 for a major part of theacademic year.

It also said the earlier prescribed time would beincreased by half-an-hour, from 2 hours 45 minutes to 3 hours15 minutes.

The examinations would be conducted for a total of 600marks, including 480for the Board Exam and 120 for internals(average marks of two FAs - Formative Assessments).

The SSC exams would be held in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

