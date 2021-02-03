Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six

The number of question papers inthe Secondary School Certificate Public examination (10thstandard) would be reduced from 11 to six this year in viewof the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telananga government said hereon Wednesday.

The six paper pattern ( one paper for each subject) isonly for the current academic year -- 2020-21, a schooleducation department memo said.

It said more choice in questions for each question paperwould be provided in view of the conduct of classes throughonline mode from September 2020 for a major part of theacademic year.

It also said the earlier prescribed time would beincreased by half-an-hour, from 2 hours 45 minutes to 3 hours15 minutes.

The examinations would be conducted for a total of 600marks, including 480for the Board Exam and 120 for internals(average marks of two FAs - Formative Assessments).

The SSC exams would be held in May.

