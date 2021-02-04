Left Menu

U.S. drops lawsuit over Yale admissions as Supreme Court looms

Democrat Joe Biden is now president, and expected to be more supportive than Trump of efforts to promote diversity in schools. Legal experts believe the Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority could use the Harvard lawsuit, which accuses the school of discriminating against Asian-American applicants, to end 43 years of letting race be used in higher education admissions.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 05:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 05:13 IST
U.S. drops lawsuit over Yale admissions as Supreme Court looms

The U.S. Department of Justice dropped its lawsuit accusing Yale University of discriminating against Asian and white applicants in undergraduate admissions, as the debate over affirmative action in higher education heads for a possible showdown at the Supreme Court. Wednesday's voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit, which had been brought by the Trump administration, followed a Nov. 12 decision by a federal appeals court that Harvard University's use of race in undergraduate admissions complied with federal civil rights law.

In a letter to Yale's lawyer, Gregory Friel, deputy assistant attorney general for civil rights, said the Justice Department dropped the Yale case "in light of all available facts, circumstances, and legal developments," including the Harvard case. He said the department, now under the Biden administration, will review the matter through its administrative process.

In a letter to the Yale community, the university's president Peter Salovey welcomed the decision. He said Yale was committed to an academic environment "built on a wide range of strengths and backgrounds," and confident its admissions process "complies fully with decades of Supreme Court decisions." The Ivy League school had been accused of violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 with policies that left Asian-Americans and whites one-eighth to one-fourth as likely to win admission as comparable Blacks.

Yale, based in New Haven, Connecticut, had been sued in October as part of Republican President Donald Trump's drive against affirmative action in admissions to elite universities. Democrat Joe Biden is now president, and expected to be more supportive than Trump of efforts to promote diversity in schools.

Legal experts believe the Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority could use the Harvard lawsuit, which accuses the school of discriminating against Asian-American applicants, to end 43 years of letting race be used in higher education admissions. That lawsuit was filed by Students for Fair Admissions, with support from Trump.

Edward Blum, the group's president, said it planned to sue Yale over its admissions practices "in the coming days."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Australian Open cohort at 'relatively low risk' from COVID-19 case

Victoria health officials believe 520 players and support staff connected with the Australian Open are at relatively low risk of having been exposed to the new coronavirus by a Melbourne quarantine hotel worker who tested positive for COVID...

With crowdfunding, UK homeless upskill to work on COVID-19 frontline

Homelessness in England is at a 14-year high Crowdfunding site Beam helps homeless people find new careers Most those employed through Beam in 2020 became COVID-19 key workers By Lin TaylorLONDON, Feb 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - With h...

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's palm oil-powered 'green diesel' fuels threat to forests

Jakarta increasing share of palm oil in biodiesel Goal of 100 green diesel could boost palm oil demand Calls for ban on new palm plantations to be extended By Michael TaylorKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - I ndonesias ambi...

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Britain on Thursday launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc are combined in a two-shot schedule. The British researchers behind the trial said data on v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021