AJP ties up with Raijor Dal for Assam assembly polls

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:11 IST
Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP)chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Thursday said his outfit has forgedan alliance with the Raijor Dal, led by jailed anti-CAAactivist Akhil Gogoi, for the upcoming state elections.

After a two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting with AkhilGogoi at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here,where the activist is undergoing treatment for variousailments, the former student leader said that the two newregional parties have stitched an alliance, and a formalannouncement in the matter would be made soon.

Last month, the Raijor Dal had written to Lurinjyoti,seeking an electoral understanding between the two parties.

''We had been talking about putting up a united fightagainst the ruling BJP. Today, both the parties sealed analliance. A formal announcement will be made in a few days inthe presence of leaders from both the parties,'' Lurinjyotitold PTI outside GMCH.

He also said that the AJP is currently holding talkswith the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), which is at present apart of the BJP-led state government, and discussions are''moving in the positive direction''.

''We have already tied up with the Autonomous StateDemand Committee from Karbi Anglong. We are also looking toally with Ganashakti and Rabha Hasong, both of which are partof the NDA. We want to create an alliance of ethnic partiesthat will engage in inclusive politics,'' Lurinjyoti said.

