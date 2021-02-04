Left Menu

Vidyashilp Community Trust Launches Teach Differently, a Program for Government School Teachers

Over 130 teachers in 21 government schools will be trained under this initiativeBengaluru, Karnataka, India– Business Wire India Vidyashilp Community Trust (VCT), the community arm of Vidyashilp Education Group (VSEG), today launched 'Teach Differently', a program focused on training teachers from the 21 government schools adopted by the trust. The quarterly training program, led by the teachers of Vidyashilp School (VSS), aims to support Government school teachers by educating them on modern learning methodologies necessary to administer education in these times.

With remote learning becoming the new norm and the absence of physical classrooms, it has become a challenge for teachers to retain the attention of their students and keep them motivated towards learning. This necessitates the evaluation of the present teaching practices and adoption of evolving pedagogical approaches. Through this training, the teachers will be able to approach schooling in a more systematic way and ensure that students understand and grasp concepts better, for a longer period of time.

The first phase of the program will witness participation from government teachers working with students from Grade 4-6. On the completion of the program, each teacher will be awarded a certificate to mark their participation. At the end of the year, the best-performing teacher will receive an award to commemorate her effort in implementing the learning from the training program in their classroom.

Speaking on the occasion, Radhika Pai, Head, Vidyashilp Community Trust said, “It has always been our director’s vision to bring equality in education. The same vision fuels our activities today. We hope this training will create a deeper impact not just on the teachers but also on their students. We truly believe that with one teacher teaching another, both will be able to learn a lot from each other.”Mr. Kamalakar, Block Education Officer, N4; Mr. C. B. Jayaranga, Former Deputy Director of Public Instruction; Mr. Prakash and Mr. Jagdeesh from the BEO’s office graced the occasion. VCT also organized an ice-breaking session with the Grade 10 students from the adopted Government schools on how to learn better in order to improve their studying techniques for the board exams in the coming months. Further, to facilitate online learning, each student in the session was given pre-programmed tablets with learning materials. To substantiate their efforts of continuous support, a helpline number was also launched for Grade 10 students to provide them assistance in overcoming any fears and clarifications on issues pertaining to their studies at school. Parents can also reach out to the helpline if in need of counselling regarding any issues around their children’s education.

About Vidyashilp Community TrustVidyashilp Community Trust adopted 21 Government Schools in the N4 region of Bangalore, in 2018, with the goal to reshape the educational landscape in the state by helping these schools become future-ready. Since the inception of the program, more than 4000 students have been benefited. During the lockdown, VCT raised funds to serve daily meals to close to 50,000 camp workers and daily wagers for two months and to protect children distributed masks to over 2500 students. The trust has distributed workbooks and cursive handwriting books to over 1400 children to keep them effectively engaged during remote learning.

