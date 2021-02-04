Left Menu

Positive image of police should be presented: Raj guv

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:31 IST
Pointing out towards the negative image of police since British rule, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Thursday that a positive image of the police should be presented among the masses.

Mishra said apart from preventing crime, police also played a significant role in the social welfare works and during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that its was appreciable.

Addressing the foundation day ceremony of Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur, through video conference, the governor said the ''oppressive image'' of the police that has been continuing since British rule should be changed and a positive image among the masses should be presented.

He said due to continuous change in the nature of crimes and technological advancements, expectations from police had increased manifold in the present time.

The governor said the new challenge of cyber money laundering had emerged due to the trend of digital currencies.

In view of the increasing cybercrime, use of encrypted messaging apps and the sale of drugs in dark web, the police needs to be updated with the latest technology. He suggested the police university to take initiative in this direction.

The governor also suggested the university to research in the fields of policing, security and criminal justice.

He said that the university should develop special courses in the field of prevention of organised crime, human behaviour management, disaster management and criminal psychology.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the state government had established the police university for intensive research in the field of policing and security system.

He said that such universities were important to gain strength in various aspects related to security and cyber crimes.

Gehlot also informed that the state government has recently written a letter to the Union Home Ministry, offering a partnership between the National Forensic Science University and the Sardar Patel Police University for establishing a forensic science institute in Jodhpur.

Vice chancellor Alok Tripathi said a centre of excellence on UN Studies was being set up in the university for research and teaching of students, professionals and police officers in the subject related to the United Nations. PTI SDAHMB

