Average dropout rate of girls recorded at 17.3 pc at secondary level in 2018-19: WCD Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:53 IST
The average dropout rate of girls was 17.3 per cent at the secondary education level and 4.74 per cent at the elementary level in 2018-19, the women and child development ministry said on Friday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also said that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights registered 111 complaints of child marriage during 2020.

On the average dropout rate of girls from 2014 to 2019, she gave state and union territory-wise data in her reply. Karnataka, Assam, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura were among the states that recorded high drop-out rates among girls in the period.

In 2017-18, the average dropout rate was 18.39 per cent at the secondary education level and 4.1 per cent at the elementary level, it stated.

The average dropout rate of girls in 2016-17, was 19.81 per cent at the secondary education level and 6.34 per cent at the elementary level.

The data stated that in 2015-16, the annual average dropout rate of girls was 16.88 per cent at the secondary education level and 4.09 per cent at the elementary level.

In 2014-15, the dropout rate was recorded at 17.79 per cent at the secondary education level and 4.3 per cent at the elementary level.

