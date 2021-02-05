Himachal govt to hold assembly budget session from Feb 26 to Mar 20

The Himachal Pradesh government will hold the budget session of the state assembly from February 26 to March 20, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

The decision to hold the budget session has been taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday, he said. The budget session will have 17 sittings, the spokesperson added. The cabinet also decided that if any teacher, employee or student is found COVID-19 positive in any educational institution, it would be closed for 48 hours and would be reopened after sanitisation as per protocol, he added.

It was also decided that students of classes 6 and 7 would also attend their respective schools from February 15. Classes 5 and classes 8 to 12 in schools in the plains of Himachal Pradesh already commenced from February 1, while those in hilly areas will commence from February 15.

The cabinet also decided that all government educational institutions in the Sarkaghat sub-division of Mandi district would be opened from February 8. It was also decided that students of classes 1 and 4 would attend online classes from their homes. The cabinet decided to suspend serving cooked meals in schools under the Midday Meal Scheme till March 31.

During this period, dry ration will be provided to students and the cooking cost will be transferred in the accounts of the beneficiary, guardians, he added.

