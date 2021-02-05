Upcoming hostels in Maha varsities to be named Matoshree

Maharashtra minister Uday Samanton Friday said upcoming student hostels in state-rununiversities will be named 'Matoshree' and the existing onesmay also be renamed.

'Matoshree' happens to be the name of Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray's residence in suburban Bandra here.

Speaking to reporters, the minister for higher andtechnical education said he will be exploring the possibilityof renaming the existing hostels as 'Matoshree, as thesefacilities offer students shelter like their own mothers.

''All the upcoming hostels on campuses of state-rununiversities will be named 'Matoshree'. I will also explorethe possibility of giving the same name to the existingfacilities,'' Samant said.

The minister on Friday inaugurated the hostel of KaviKulguru Sanskrit University in Ramtek, which was named as'Matoshree' by the chancellor of the university.

