Indore girl wants permission to study law at age 13

Union Women and Child Development Minister SmritiIrani lauded Tanishkas feat in a video message.Tanishka, as you have cleared the 12th class at avery little age, I bless you and honour you.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:25 IST
Indore girl wants permission to study law at age 13

Indore Lok Sabha MP ShankarLalwani said on Friday that he has requested the Unioneducation minister to allow a 13-year-old girl from the cityto enrol in a five-year law course despite the age bar.

Tanishka Sujeet cleared her Class 10 exam in 2019 andclass 12 exam next year. She wants admission to integratedBA-LLB course, but officials of Devi Ahilyabai VishwaVidyalaya said they could not admit her as the minimum age foradmission to law course is 18, claimed her mother Anubha.

Tanishka's father died due to COVID-19 last year.

Lalvani said that he took up the issue with Unioneducation minister Ramesh Pokhriyal `Nishank'. ''Pokhriyal hasassured me that he will discuss the matter with the UniversityGrants Commission (UGC),'' he said.

Union Women and Child Development Minister SmritiIrani lauded Tanishka's feat in a video message.

''Tanishka, as you have cleared the 12th class at avery little age, I bless you and honour you. We are hopefulthat not just in studies, but in other social fields also youwill contribute like this to create record and bring glory tothe country and Indore,'' Irani said.

