Assam govt appoints 29,701 teachers ahead of assembly polls

In a massive recruitment driveahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Assam, the governmenton Friday handed over appointment letters to 29,701 teachersto address the shortage of human resource at educationalinstitutes in the state.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowalsaid the recruitment of thousands of teachers in a day provedthat the state government is keen to bring about qualitativeimprovement in the education sector.

Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said another5,000 teachers would be appointed by the government in thenext 10-15 days.

Sonowal hailed the department to bring transparency inthe recruitment process.

He hoped the shortage of teachers in the educationalinstitutes would be addressed to a large extent with theserecruitments.

This step of appointing thousands of teachers is ahuge stride towards fulfilling the promises made by the stategovernment, the chief minister said at the programme.

He also called for united efforts of teachers, parentsand students for creating a positive academic environment andurged them to work with dedication and sincerity.

The newly appointed teachers must take theresponsibility of developing quality human resource so thatyouths can compete in the global job markets, he said.

Sonowal said a large number of students from Assam hadearlier gone to other parts of the country to pursue highereducation as there was a dearth of such institutes in thestate.

The government's steps to increase the number ofhigher educational institutes, including medical andengineering colleges, universities, have significantly helpedthe students, he said.

Moreover, the Centre's Act East Policy has createdopportunities for youths, he said.

Sonowal said the Ambassador of Japan would soon visitAssam, which would boost skill development and job creation inthe state.

Sarma said the government has brought qualitativechanges in the education sector and also in the recruitmentprocess.

Since 2016, the state government has appointed 71,765teachers in schools, he added.

