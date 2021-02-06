Left Menu

Assam govt appoints 29,701 teachers ahead of assembly polls

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-02-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 00:50 IST
Assam govt appoints 29,701 teachers ahead of assembly polls

In a massive recruitment driveahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Assam, the governmenton Friday handed over appointment letters to 29,701 teachersto address the shortage of human resource at educationalinstitutes in the state.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowalsaid the recruitment of thousands of teachers in a day provedthat the state government is keen to bring about qualitativeimprovement in the education sector.

Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said another5,000 teachers would be appointed by the government in thenext 10-15 days.

Sonowal hailed the department to bring transparency inthe recruitment process.

He hoped the shortage of teachers in the educationalinstitutes would be addressed to a large extent with theserecruitments.

This step of appointing thousands of teachers is ahuge stride towards fulfilling the promises made by the stategovernment, the chief minister said at the programme.

He also called for united efforts of teachers, parentsand students for creating a positive academic environment andurged them to work with dedication and sincerity.

The newly appointed teachers must take theresponsibility of developing quality human resource so thatyouths can compete in the global job markets, he said.

Sonowal said a large number of students from Assam hadearlier gone to other parts of the country to pursue highereducation as there was a dearth of such institutes in thestate.

The government's steps to increase the number ofhigher educational institutes, including medical andengineering colleges, universities, have significantly helpedthe students, he said.

Moreover, the Centre's Act East Policy has createdopportunities for youths, he said.

Sonowal said the Ambassador of Japan would soon visitAssam, which would boost skill development and job creation inthe state.

Sarma said the government has brought qualitativechanges in the education sector and also in the recruitmentprocess.

Since 2016, the state government has appointed 71,765teachers in schools, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poacher killed in Assam, another arrested

A poacher was killed andanother arrested from two different places in Assam on Friday,forest department officials said.In the first incident, a poacher was killed by forestguards in Nameri National Park in Sonitpur, they said.The poachers, ...

White House unites around simple message: Spend now to save the economy

After lackluster jobs data showed the U.S. labor market recovery is stalling, President Joe Biden and his economic team on Friday hammered home the same message in meetings, interviews and television appearances Its time to put more money i...

Collaboration needed in fight against COVID-19, UK and French leaders agree

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed in a call on Friday that a successful global vaccination programme required a collaborative effort between governments, a spokeswoman for the British leader sa...

Venezuela sentences two PDVSA managers for divulging confidential information

Venezuela has sentenced two managers of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela to five years in prison on charges of divulging confidential information, chief prosecutor Tarek Saab wrote on Twitter on Friday.Authorities had arrested Aryen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021