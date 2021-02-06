Guide to Choosing the Perfect TEFL Course

TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign language) is becoming an increasingly popular choice for those of course with an interest in teaching but also looking to combine work and travel. Working as an EFL teacher means you get paid to work in locations you might only have ever dreamed of. Jobs for English teachers are widely available all over the globe and choosing the right TEFL course will enable you to decide where you go. You could even experience working from home life as an online teacher - the choice is all yours to make.

Finding the right course can be tough when there are so many providers out there offering what appears to be the same thing. However, there's a lot more to it than choosing any old TEFL course, as that won't necessarily get you a job as a teacher. By reading this article, you're already taking the first step towards choosing the perfect course, as we'll help simplify the process by covering everything you need to consider below.

Research reputable providers

Choosing a TEFL provider with a great reputation will put you on the path to success. What you should be looking for is one that's adequately accredited like The TEFL Org. Unfortunately, there's not one single overarching body that approves TEFL course providers. Accreditation from relevant bodies is the most reliable means of quality control for providers. Providers have to actively seek out accreditation, which also shows their commitment to running quality courses.

A course from a reputable provider will give you the best job opportunities – it looks much more impressive on a job application! The first thing many employers will look at will be what qualifications you have. But besides accreditation, what else makes a course provider reputable? Good providers should boast great reviews. As a prospective customer, it's so important that you're able to engage with feedback from those that have actually completed the course. This will give you an essential insight into what you're signing up for and what to expect.

Finding out this information shouldn't take long provided that the TEFL company values its online presence – which is another good sign of a reputable business. One that makes an active effort to engage with potential customers is probably going to be better at communicating with you and providing support throughout the course.

Choosing the right course is an investment: be prepared to pay a reasonable price

High standards come at a cost. Cheap courses are unlikely to cut it for the best TEFL jobs. However, that's not to say that investing in a course should set you back a small fortune. It definitely doesn't have to. If it sounds too good to be true you might want to continue your search elsewhere, as very cheap courses are unlikely to be adequately accredited, if at all.

How much your course costs will depend on accreditation, duration, the ground covered, the support offered, and whether it's an online, classroom, or a combination of the two types of course.

What kind of TEFL teaching are you most interested in?

If you've completed a TEFL qualification and are eager to continue broadening your own education then why not take an advanced course? Advanced courses stand out to employers as they demonstrate a willingness to go over and above what's expected of you – which shows great potential to be a successful teacher. Not only does it show off your commitment, but it'll also help you get more competitive roles in the future.

Advanced courses offer you the chance to refine your knowledge. That might include online teaching tips, how to work with specific types of learners, or teaching specific areas such as exam preparation or Business English.

Knowing what kind of TEFL teaching you want to pursue will help you decide which advanced course to take. Bear in mind, however, that you could commit to one at any point in your career. You might want to test the waters of teaching first, gain a better understanding of both what you're suited to and interested in before going one step further.

The most important thing you can do when choosing a TEFL course is research. So, take your time and don't rush into any purchases. You'll thank yourself for it further down the line – when you're working your dream job without no regrets about taking the course that got you there.

