U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels
President Donald Trump announced a U.S. operation targeting drug vessels in Venezuela, marking the first known U.S. land operation there amid tensions with President Maduro's government. The operation raises questions about U.S. covert actions and international law compliance in military strikes.
President Donald Trump has unveiled a surprising U.S. operation targeting narcotics transportation sites in Venezuela, representing a significant escalation in the administration's pressure campaign against President Nicolas Maduro's regime. The dramatic move marks the first known instance of U.S. land operations in the South American nation.
Though details remain sparse, Trump described a significant explosion in the dock area notorious for drug loading operations. The attack's specifics and the U.S. agency behind it remain undisclosed, with Trump refusing to highlight any particular group's involvement, despite previous CIA authorizations for covert actions.
This announcement surfaces amid growing U.S. scrutiny over military operations, highlighting the challenges of balancing effective drug interdiction efforts with adherence to international legal standards. Opposition to these covert strategies continues to brew in Congress, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in military actions abroad.
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Corruption: Kapashera and Mehrauli Officials Suspended
Nation Unites Against Racial Violence: Justice for Tripura Student
Four dead, 9 injured after being knocked down by BEST bus while the vehicle was reversing in Mumbai's Bhandup area: Official.
Social Media Uproar: Arrest Follows Abusive Posts on Actress
National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy