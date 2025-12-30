U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

President Donald Trump has unveiled a surprising U.S. operation targeting narcotics transportation sites in Venezuela, representing a significant escalation in the administration's pressure campaign against President Nicolas Maduro's regime. The dramatic move marks the first known instance of U.S. land operations in the South American nation.

Though details remain sparse, Trump described a significant explosion in the dock area notorious for drug loading operations. The attack's specifics and the U.S. agency behind it remain undisclosed, with Trump refusing to highlight any particular group's involvement, despite previous CIA authorizations for covert actions.

This announcement surfaces amid growing U.S. scrutiny over military operations, highlighting the challenges of balancing effective drug interdiction efforts with adherence to international legal standards. Opposition to these covert strategies continues to brew in Congress, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in military actions abroad.