Controversy Over Netanyahu's Pardon Request: Trump and Herzog's Conflicting Claims

U.S. President Donald Trump asserted on Monday that Israeli President Isaac Herzog had indicated a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forthcoming. However, Herzog's office swiftly contested this claim, clarifying that no discussions had occurred with Trump since the submission of Netanyahu's pardon request.

Netanyahu, accused of bribery and fraud since a 2019 indictment, denies all charges. His request for clemency, filed on November 30, highlights the challenges of governing amid frequent court sessions and argues for national interest considerations. Critics argue a mid-trial pardon breaches the rule of law.

The request follows a U.S.-mediated Gaza ceasefire under Trump's plan for regional peace efforts. Trump, a Netanyahu ally, formally urged Herzog to grant clemency, labeling the prosecution politically motivated. Israeli law allows presidential pardons, but granting one mid-trial lacks precedent.

(With inputs from agencies.)