Trump and Netanyahu Unite Against Iran Amid Ceasefire Challenges

President Donald Trump cautioned Iran against reviving its nuclear program as he held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Florida residence. This warning follows previous U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites in June, aimed at curbing Tehran's capabilities, as concerns about Iran's missile capabilities resurface.

Iran has indicated a willingness to negotiate over its nuclear agenda, claiming no current uranium enrichment activities. However, Netanyahu aims to deliberate on potential military actions. Meanwhile, Trump is looking to advance the next phase of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, amidst halted progress and ongoing disputes over violations.

The subsequent phase potentially involves international supervision of Gaza's reconstruction and furthering normalization between Israel and the Arab world. Challenges include disarming Hamas and forming an international security force, with geopolitical complexities delaying the process.