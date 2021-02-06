MP:Four women studnets get 5-year jail in ragging suicide case

Probably in a first such verdictin Madhya Pradesh, a court in Bhopal has handed five-yearimprisonment to four women students of a private pharmacycollege for abetting suicide of another student in a 2013ragging case.

In his order on Friday, Additional Sessions courtjudge Amit Ranjan also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on each ofthe convicts- Devanshi Sharma, Kirti Gaur, Deepti Solanki andNidhi Magre, the prosecution said.

''With promising dreams, talented and competentchildren go to universities, colleges and schools. But endtheir lives due to the torture of ragging. In suchcircumstances, the dreams of students along with their parentsget shattered,'' the judge observed.

The court absolved a teacher of the college fromcharges for want of proof.

The prosecution said the convicts mentally andphysically tortured Anita Sharma, following which she hangedherself at her home near PNT crossing here on August 6, 2013.

The victim had mentioned names of the four students inher suicide note, it said.

