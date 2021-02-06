Left Menu

Proposal sent to Centre for opening Sainik School at every divisional headquarters: UP govt official

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:08 IST
At present, there are 31 Sainik Schools being operated by the Defence Ministry in the country with the maximum of them in Uttar Pradesh -- one each in Jhansi, Mainpuri and Amethi, the spokesperson said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the Centre for opening Sainik Schools in all the divisional headquarters of the state, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

At present, there are 31 Sainik Schools being operated by the Defence Ministry in the country with the maximum of them in Uttar Pradesh -- one each in Jhansi, Mainpuri and Amethi, the spokesperson said. One Sainik School is also proposed in Baghpat while another in Lucknow is being run by the UP government, the official said.

There are 18 divisions in the state and in this year's general budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to establish 100 Sainik Schools in the country.

Sainik Schools provide quality education at a reasonable fee and if the central government gives its nod to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's proposal, more students of the state will get the opportunity to get enrolled in these schools, the spokesperson said.

The UP government's proposal, if approved, will give a huge impetus to the education ecosystem of Uttar Pradesh, the spokesperson added.

