Majumdar retained Bengal skipper for Vijay Hazare Trophy, Tiwary ruled out due to injury

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:14 IST
Bengal on Saturday retained Anustup Majumdar as the captain for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy domestic one-day tournament scheduled to be held from February 20 to March 14 across six cities.

Majumdar will have wicketkeeper-batsman Shreevats Goswami as his deputy as the selectors named a 21-member squad which includes last season's captain Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Bengal, however, will miss their experienced middle-order batsman Manoj Tiwary, who is sidelined due to a knee injury.

Under Majumdar, Bengal had crashed out of the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Bengal head coach Arun Lal, however, sounded upbeat and said one needs to ''learn from the past and move on.'' ''You can't hold baggage of the previous years or the previous tournament. It's a dynamic game, you move on, you learn from your mistakes, losses and forget about it,'' Lal said on the sidelines of their practice session at the Jadavpur University second campus ground here.

''We are preparing very hard for the next.'' Bengal are clubbed alongside Services, Jammu and Kashmir, Saurashtra, Haryana, Chandigarh in Group E and their matches will be played here.

