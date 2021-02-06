Left Menu

60 detained in Delhi for staging protest in support of farmers

Around 60 people were detained near Shaheedi Park in central Delhi on Saturday for allegedly holding a protest in support of the chakka jam call given by the farmers agitating against the Centres new agri laws, police said.The protesters were from different organisations, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:24 IST
Around 60 people were detained near Shaheedi Park in central Delhi on Saturday for allegedly holding a protest in support of the 'chakka jam' call given by the farmers agitating against the Centre's new agri laws, police said.

The protesters were from different organisations, they said. They were detained around 12.30 pm and later released in the evening, police said. Police said some trade union leaders were also detained on Saturday at some places as a preventive measure. Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan blocked highways with tractor-trolleys and squatted on key roads on Saturday, while scattered protests were held in other states during a three-hour 'chakka jam' called by agitating farmer unions which are demanding scrapping of the Centre’s new agri laws.

Farmer unions had on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmer unions, had earlier said the protesters will not block roads in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the 'chakka jam'. The Delhi Police had intensified security at all border points of the city as thousands of personnel including paramilitary forces were been deployed to deal with any situation emerging out of the 'chakka jam'.

After the Republic Day violence, the Delhi Police has deployed additional measures, including tightening security and intensifying vigil across the city and its border points.

