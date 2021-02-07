FROM THE FIELD: Sharing migration stories across generations in Central America
Two migrants, one young and one old, have been sharing their experiences of migrating to a small town in Costa Rica in Central America.UN News | Updated: 07-02-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 09:38 IST
From different backgrounds and with contrasting dreams, Candelario Téllez, and Juan Carlos both originally from Nicaragua share a common goal of wanting to be part of and thrive in their adopted community in the town of Upala.Juan Carlos is a passionate youth leader who promotes environmental protection. He combines activism with his studies to finish high school. UN Costa Rica/Danilo Mora
The UN, and specifically the IOM (International Organization for Migration) and UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency), is currently supporting programmes for migrants in the town and across the region.
Read more here about how two Central Americans have experienced migration across generations.
Visit UN News for more.
