FROM THE FIELD: Sharing migration stories across generations in Central America

From different backgrounds and with contrasting dreams, Candelario Téllez, and Juan Carlos both originally from Nicaragua share a common goal of wanting to be part of and thrive in their adopted community in the town of Upala.

Juan Carlos is a passionate youth leader who promotes environmental protection. He combines activism with his studies to finish high school.

The UN, and specifically the IOM (International Organization for Migration) and UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency), is currently supporting programmes for migrants in the town and across the region.

Read more here about how two Central Americans have experienced migration across generations.



Visit UN News for more.