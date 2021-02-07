Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60K should get stimulus checks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 20:21 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. "The exact details of how it should be targeted are to be determined, but struggling middle class families need help," Yellen said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Yellen said the administration was considering the risk the stimulus plan could cause inflation, but said: "We have good tools to deal with that risk if it materializes." Yellen and other administration officials have warned repeatedly that the danger to the economy would be going too small with stimulus efforts, not too large.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

