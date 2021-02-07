Koraga community to be covered under quota, says Minister

Karnataka government is considering accommodation of the Koraga community in the list of quota for Scheduled Tribes, according to the stateMinister for Backward Classes Welfare and Religious Endowment Kota Srinivas Poojary.

With the inclusion, 7.5 reservation applies to thecommmunity, said the Minister.

The move is meant to take the Koragas to the mainstream,he said during the first inter-district sports meet forthe community organised in Udupi, 55 kms from here, onSaturday.

More funds would be allotted for the such meets for theBackward Classes from next year, he said, adding: Thegovernment would also take steps to revive the proposedhousing scheme for the Koragas.

