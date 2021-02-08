Left Menu

Bihar to have university devoted to fine arts; proposal likely in budget

PTI | Motihari | Updated: 08-02-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 11:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bihar could be on its way tohave a university devoted exclusively to study on fine arts,including music, with the government giving in-principleapproval for the Rs 300 crore project.

According to noted musician Neetu Kumari Nutan, thiswas revealed at a meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief MinisterTarkishor Prasad, in the state capital last week whereindistinguished persons from various walks of life were invitedto offer their suggestions for the state budget.

''I was delighted when Art, Culture and Youthdepartment principal secretary Ravi B Parmar said the upcomingstate budget will contain a proposal for the KalaVishwavidyala,'' Nutan, a Sangeet Natak Akademi member who wasone of the attendees of the meeting, told PTI.

The state budget is scheduled to be tabled before theassembly on February 22.

''The site for the proposed university will be decidedonce the budgetary approval is received,'' a state governmentsource said.

Nutan, a doctorate in music, claimed that theannouncement was a fruition of her efforts. She has endeavoursto restore the pristine glory of Bhojpuri folk music which hasof late been associated with sleaze.

The musician disclosed that at the pre-budget meetingheld last year which was chaired by the then Deputy CM SushilKumar Modi who held the post as well as the finance portfoliofor nearly a decade and a half, she had submitted a writtenproposal for setting up a ''Kala Vishwavidyalaya''.

''I contended that such a university will greatlyenhance the state's soft power besides being feasible from thepoint of view of revenue generation.

''Serious students of arts from far and wide would bevisiting Bihar to pursue their researches just like theythrong Prayag Sangeet Samiti and the Chandigarh-based PracheenKala Kendra,'' said Nutan whose many laurels include 'LokvidSamman', conferred in 2019 by the Prayagraj-based NorthCentral Zonal Centre for Culture (NCZCC), which is controlledby the Union ministry for culture.

''In the progress of any country, its cultural wealthplays an intangible but substantial role. My sincere thanks toSushil Modi and Tarkishor Prasad. I am also thankful toministers for culture and tourism, Mangal Pandey and JiveshKumar respectively, who were among those present at themeeting last week and had shown enthusiasm for the proposedproject,'' the musician added.

