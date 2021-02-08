Left Menu

Second phase of J-K DDC polls held in Budgam, Kupwara

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:07 IST
Second phase of J-K DDC polls held in Budgam, Kupwara
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The second phase of elections to the posts of chairpersons for District Development Councils (DDC) in Budgam and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir was held on Monday, officials said.

However, the polls in Baramulla district were postponed, they said.

In Budgam district in central Kashmir, Nazir Ahmad Khan--an independent DDC member--was elected as the chairperson, while Nazir Ahmad Jahara of National Conference (NC) was elected as vice-chairperson of DDC, officials said.

Khan was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but decided to contest the DDC polls which were held in December last year as an independent candidate.

His decision came after the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) seeking the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, fielded an NC candidate from the seat in Beerwah area which he wanted to contest.

The officials said in Kupwara district in north Kashmir, the Peoples Conference (PC) led by Sajad Lone secured the post of the chairperson, while the party-backed independent candidate won the vice-chairperson's post.

The party's DDC member Irfan Panditpuri was elected as the chairperson, while Farooq Ahmad was elected the vice-chairperson, they said.

The elections for the post of chairperson and vice-chairperson for Baramulla DDC council were postponed due to lack of quorum, officials said.

They said some elected DDC members were not present for the meeting to elect the chairperson, so the authorities postponed the polls.

The new date for the elections will be announced later, they added.

In the first phase of the polls to the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons for three districts on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party won from Srinagar and Shopian, while the CPI(M), which is part of the PAGD, won from Kulgam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 190 students,70 teachers of two govt schools in Kerala test positive for COVID-19

Around 190 studentsand 70 teachers of two government schools in Malappuram havetested positive for COVID-19,prompting health officials to ask school authorities in the district to keep extra vigil andstrictly implement the COVID-19 protocol...

Snowstorm freezes Germany's virus-defying construction sector

A snowstorm has forced many construction sites in Germany to shut, an industry group said on Monday, crippling a sector that has been providing vital impetus during the coronavirus pandemic to an economy that shrank 5 last year.As in most o...

'Untouchability' wall: Panel seeks action taken report

Coimbatore, Feb 8 PTI The National Commission forScheduled Caste has sought an action taken report ATR onthe demolition of an untouchability wall at Nadur in thedistrict.Also, the Commission sought action against the personfor raising the w...

No proposal for JNU name change: Pokhriyal

There is no proposal for changing the name of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday.BJP general secretary C T Ravi had proposed last year a name change of the JNU after Swami Vivek...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021