Telangana govt issues order for 10% reservation for EWS

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana government on Monday issued orders providing 10 percent reservation to the economically weaker section (EWS) in educational institutionsand state government jobs, in line with the Central governmentguidelines.

''Government, after careful consideration of thematter, have decided to implement 10% reservation to theEconomically Weaker Section for admissions into alleducational institutions in the State and also in respect ofinitial appointments to the posts in services under the State, following the criteria and guidelines prescribed by theGovernment of India,'' a government order (GO) said.

Necessary amendments to rules and guidelines in thisregard shall be issued by the general administrationdepartment and education department separately, it said.

The Telangana government has decided to implement thequota in the state nearly two years after the Centre announced10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections(EWS) in government jobs and educational institutions.

As of now 50percentreservations are beingimplemented for the weaker sections in the State.With10percent reservation to the EWS, thereservationpercentage willgo up to 60 per cent, according an official release.PTI GDKBNADMINISTRATOR GDKBNADMINISTRATOR

