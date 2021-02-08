HSC exams in Odisha schools from May 3

The High School Certificate(HSC) examinations will begin on May 3 in Odisha schools, asper a notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education,Cuttack on Monday.

The examination will continue till May 15, it said.

The examinations for the Madhyama Sanskrit will beheld from May 3 to 12, it added.

Over six lakh candidates are likely to sit for theexaminations.

The first language (MIL-Odia) exam will be held on May3, while the second language (English) examination will beheld on May 5.

The third language (Hindi) examination will be held onMay 7, while those having Sanskrit as the third language willwrite the papers on May 8.

Mathematics exam is on May 10, Science on May 12 andSocial Sciences on May 15, the notification said.

The examination will be held from 8 am to 10 am.

However, 15 minutes extra will be given to candidatesfor the Mathematics paper, it said, adding that the questionpaper for both part-1 (objective) and part-2 (subjective) willbe distributed to the students at 7.45 am.

The examination for part-1 (objective) will be from 8am to 9 am, and part-2 (subjective) will be held between 9 amand 10 am, it said.

