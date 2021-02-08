Left Menu

Primary schools resume in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:39 IST
Primary schools resume in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A week after reopening of schools for classes 9-12, classes for students till the eight standard resumed on Monday in Jammu division, an official said.

The schools have reopened for the first time after being closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson said.

Students were welcomed with flowers, balloons, sweets and chocolates by the teachers and staff members.

Jammu School Education Director Anuradha Gupta congratulated all the stakeholders, including students, their parents and staff members, for the reopening up of schools and also cautioned everyone to follow all the safety measures properly.

Gupta visited various schools of Jammu district in the morning and followed it up with a whirlwind tour of Samba district where she inspected few government schools and interacted with the students and other stakeholders.

Gupta said all the guidelines were being followed and care was being taken to ensure safety and security of the students and staff members.

''Every crisis comes with an opportunity. While we missed on a lot things, a lot could have been achieved in this year that was lost to COVID.

''We did manage to take advantage of closed school buildings... and beautified the campuses and made them vibrant and student-friendly,'' she said. PTI ABHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil to test COVID-19 vaccination on city's entire adult population

Brazilian biomedical institute Butantan plans to vaccinate a citys entire adult population of about 30,000 people against COVID-19 to test whether it lowers the infection rate, institute and government officials said on Monday. Butantan, wh...

Ashis Maity takes charge as Mathura Refinery head

Ashis Kumar Maity took over as the charge of the Mathura Refinery on Monday as the executive director, officials said.Arvind Kumar, who was working as the head of the refinery, has been transferred to head office of Indian Oil as project di...

National Monuments Authority withdraws heritage bye-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple, subsidiary shrines

National Monuments Authority NMA on Monday withdrew draft heritage bye-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and subsidiary shrines citing technical glitches. The notice regarding public consultation for the draft heritage bye-laws of Shr...

U.S. House impeachment managers say evidence against Trump overwhelming

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers said on Monday that evidence against former President Donald Trump is overwhelming and he has no defense for his actions.In a brief, the managers of the Democratic-led impeachment said Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021