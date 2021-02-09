Left Menu

Nikhil Nirmal appointed Secretary of State Electricity Regulatory Commission

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 00:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The West Bengal government onMonday appointed IAS officer Nikhil Nirmal as the secretary ofthe State Electricity Regulatory Commission, an official said.

Nirmal was the District Magistrate of Dakshin Dinajpurdistrict.

V Lalithalakshmi, Director of Consumer Goods in theFoods and Supplies department will be the new additionalsecretary in the Technical Education, Training and SkillDevelopment Department, an official order said.

Sana Akhtar will be the new director of the Foods andSupplies department, it said.

Jyoshi Das Gupta, Joint Secretary in the ConsumerAffairs Department was appointed as the officer on specialduty in the Administration Training Institute.

Deepap Priya P, Officer on Special Duty in thePersonal and Administrative Reforms Department will be the newjoint secretary in the Agriculture Department.

Krishnendu Sadhukhan, who was on compulsory waitingwas made the officer on special duty, West Bengal ValuationBoard.

Ravi Ranjan, sub-divisional officer of Khatra inBankura district was appointed as joint secretary in thehealth and family welfare department, the order added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

