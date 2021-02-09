Left Menu

China's 2020 new births fall 15% as coronavirus weighs

The economic uncertainties brought on by COVID-19 last year further weighed on decisions to have children, extending a long-term birth decline in the world's most populous but fast-ageing nation. About a fifth of Chinese citizens are aged 60 and above, or around 250 million people.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 07:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 07:38 IST
China's 2020 new births fall 15% as coronavirus weighs

The number of new births in China plummeted 15% in 2020 from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Public Security, with the onset of the novel coronavirus disrupting the economy and weighing on decisions to have a family. China saw 10.035 million new births last year, the ministry said on Monday, compared with 11.79 million births in 2019.

In recent years, many couples are reluctant to have children due to the rising cost of health care, education and housing. The abandoning of the decades-long one-child policy in 2016 has not provided much impetus to the country's birth rate. The economic uncertainties brought on by COVID-19 last year further weighed on decisions to have children, extending a long-term birth decline in the world's most populous but fast-ageing nation.

About a fifth of Chinese citizens are aged 60 and above, or around 250 million people. Rapid ageing will create policy headwinds for Chinese leaders as they promise to guarantee health care and pension payments.

China's National Bureau of Statistics are expected to release official 2020 population data in late February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police withdraws additional force deployed at borders

The Delhi Police on Monday withdrew the additional police force deployed at national capital borders, where farmers are camping for over two months demanding withdrawal of three farm laws. As per an internal communication of Delhi Police, t...

TDP Andhra President receives bail in attempt to murder case

A Sompeta court in Srikakulam district granted bail to TDPs Andhra Pradesh president K Atchannaidu on Monday on a surety bond of Rs 50,000. Atchannaidu was arrested and remanded for 14 days for threatening one K Appanna from filing nominati...

Honduran president target of U.S. investigation, court filings show

U.S. prosecutors are investigating Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, according to a new court filing, piling pressure on a leader who prosecutors have already accused of participation in the nations bloody narcotics trade. In a doc...

Former Pak PM Shahid Abbasi to challenge govt's ordinance on open ballot in Senate polls

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday announced that he will challenge the presidential ordinance on Senate elections issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, saying that the order was issued because rulin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021