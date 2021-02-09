IIM Calcutta ranks 44 in Financial Times Global MBA Ranking for MBAEx Programme

Indian Institute of Management,Calcutta has secured 44 rank globally in the prestigiousFinancial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2021 for its one-yearfull time MBAEx Programme.

The institute has secured the third position among the5 Indian Business schools listed in the rankings whichreflects the high quality of the programme and several otherfactors including salaries earned, employment opportunitiespost completion, research capabilities, an institute statementsaid on Tuesday.

Commenting on the ranking, Director of IIM (C)Professor Anju Seth said, ''I want to congratulate and thankthe faculty, administration and students who have bestowedtheir trust in us and have collectively helped to create aconducive academic environment in one of the most challengingyears we have ever experienced.

''Global recognition such as this motivates us tocontinue working towards our vision of promoting aninternationally diverse learning experience,'' Seth said.

''The global education sector was shocked to the corein the wake of the pandemic in 2020. The physical educationdelivery model as we knew it came to a standstill and mostcountries like ours, are still struggling to get back on theirfeet and bring students back to physical classrooms safely.

However, we emerged strongly in adversity by introducing ablended model for learning continuity. Education in the newnormal will be about resilience and non-stop learning'', Sethadded.

Among the parameters that the ranking focussed on, IIMCalcutta performed significantly well vis a vis its Indiancompatriots in categories including career progress, femalestudent percentage and inclusion of international makeup ofits faculty.

Commenting on the recognition, Chairperson-MBAExProgramme, Professor Manju Jaiswal said the rankings highlightIIM Calcutta's leadership in delivering global managementeducation.

''The timely responses to the change in the mode ofteaching this year to virtual, reflects our resilience andpreparedness towards our students' safety and learning, andthis effort has certainly paid off well,'' Jaiswal said.

The other parameters that are considered for therankings are value for money, aims achieved by alumni ontaking the course, career services, employability amongstudents within three months of completing the course,involvement of women in the institute's board, internationalstudent in-take, international mobility ranking, internationalcourse experience ranking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)