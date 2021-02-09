Left Menu

IIM Calcutta ranks 44 in Financial Times Global MBA Ranking for MBAEx Programme

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:54 IST
IIM Calcutta ranks 44 in Financial Times Global MBA Ranking for MBAEx Programme
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Indian Institute of Management,Calcutta has secured 44 rank globally in the prestigiousFinancial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2021 for its one-yearfull time MBAEx Programme.

The institute has secured the third position among the5 Indian Business schools listed in the rankings whichreflects the high quality of the programme and several otherfactors including salaries earned, employment opportunitiespost completion, research capabilities, an institute statementsaid on Tuesday.

Commenting on the ranking, Director of IIM (C)Professor Anju Seth said, ''I want to congratulate and thankthe faculty, administration and students who have bestowedtheir trust in us and have collectively helped to create aconducive academic environment in one of the most challengingyears we have ever experienced.

''Global recognition such as this motivates us tocontinue working towards our vision of promoting aninternationally diverse learning experience,'' Seth said.

''The global education sector was shocked to the corein the wake of the pandemic in 2020. The physical educationdelivery model as we knew it came to a standstill and mostcountries like ours, are still struggling to get back on theirfeet and bring students back to physical classrooms safely.

However, we emerged strongly in adversity by introducing ablended model for learning continuity. Education in the newnormal will be about resilience and non-stop learning'', Sethadded.

Among the parameters that the ranking focussed on, IIMCalcutta performed significantly well vis a vis its Indiancompatriots in categories including career progress, femalestudent percentage and inclusion of international makeup ofits faculty.

Commenting on the recognition, Chairperson-MBAExProgramme, Professor Manju Jaiswal said the rankings highlightIIM Calcutta's leadership in delivering global managementeducation.

''The timely responses to the change in the mode ofteaching this year to virtual, reflects our resilience andpreparedness towards our students' safety and learning, andthis effort has certainly paid off well,'' Jaiswal said.

The other parameters that are considered for therankings are value for money, aims achieved by alumni ontaking the course, career services, employability amongstudents within three months of completing the course,involvement of women in the institute's board, internationalstudent in-take, international mobility ranking, internationalcourse experience ranking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden calls India's Modi, seeks to strengthen regional security through "Quad" grouping

U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a telephone call to strengthen Indo-Pacific security through the Quad grouping of countries that is seen as a way to push back against Chinas growing assertiveness i...

Paisalo Digital is increasing its capital base by Warrant Issue to Promoters

Board of Paisalo Digital approved the issue of 2.61 million equity warrants on preferential basis to promoter group that shall be converted into equivalent number of equity shares, this shall increase the shareholding of promoters by appro...

Frustration, worry, but little surprise as Clubhouse app is blocked in China

Users of audio app Clubhouse expressed frustration and fears of government surveillance, but little surprise, after it was blocked in China following a short period of rare open dialogue on sensitive topics.The move on Monday evening, repor...

Two men sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping mentally challenged teen in UP

A POCSO court in Fatehpur has sentenced two men to 20-year imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old mentally challenged girl in 2016.Additional District and Sessions Judge POCSO also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each on the convicts Dinesh a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021