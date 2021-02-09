Left Menu

Major thrust to medical infra: TN CM lays foundation stones for Rs 368 cr projects

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:35 IST
Major thrust to medical infra: TN CM lays foundation stones for Rs 368 cr projects
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

In a major thrust to medical infrastructure, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami has laid the foundation stones for new buildings at various medical college hospitals across the state.

He laid the foundation stone for buildings at theGovernment Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMC), Chennai,Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, Madurai and Coimbatore government medical college hospital at a total cost of Rs 368.2 crore, an official release on Tuesday said.

The event was held via video conference from here.

As part of the initiative, the respective government colleges will get various facilities like hybrid operating theatres for neurology, intensive care units, surgical gastroenterology outpatient units, general and burns ward among other facilities.

The chief minister also inaugurated the buildings constructed at Tiruchendur and Paramakudi GovernmentHospitals at a cost of Rs 10.92 crore.

Further, Palaniswami inaugurated power sub-stations in different parts of the state including Karur, Dharmapuri and Thanjavur and new buildings for seven higher secondary schools in Krishnagiri and Namakkal districts.

Apart from dedicating new infrastructure under the youth welfare and sports department, he presented cheque forRs 40 lakh as an incentive to K Sagayabharathi (carrom champion)and Rs 5 lakh to chess player D Gukesh.

He also honored distinguished sportspersons and coaches, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BPCL Q3 net profit more than doubles on inventory gains

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL on Tuesday reported more than doubling of its net profit for the December quarter on the back of inventory gains resulting from rising oil prices.Net profit in October-December at Rs 2,777.6 crore was 1...

Farmers in Haryana happy, some frustrated leaders using them to grind own axe: Khattar

Claiming that farmers in Haryana are happy, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday targeted Bharatiya Kisan Union leaders Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, alleging that some frustrated leaders were using the farmers to grind t...

1,000 bulls, 900 tamers expected to participate in Jallikattu in Coimbatore on Feb 21

Nearly 1,000 bulls and 900 tamersare expected to participate in the 4th edition of Jallikkattubull taming sport to be held here on February 21, incompliance with COVID-19 safety norms, MunicipalAdministration Minister S P Velumani said on T...

PMCH started as Prince of Wales Medical College, heritage buildings set to be razed for revamp

The iconic heritage buildings of the PMCH, which was founded in 1925 as the Prince of Wales Medical College, are set to be consigned to history as the old structures of the historic institution in Patna are planned to be demolished as part ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021