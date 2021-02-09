Major thrust to medical infra: TN CM lays foundation stones for Rs 368 cr projects

In a major thrust to medical infrastructure, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami has laid the foundation stones for new buildings at various medical college hospitals across the state.

He laid the foundation stone for buildings at theGovernment Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMC), Chennai,Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, Madurai and Coimbatore government medical college hospital at a total cost of Rs 368.2 crore, an official release on Tuesday said.

The event was held via video conference from here.

As part of the initiative, the respective government colleges will get various facilities like hybrid operating theatres for neurology, intensive care units, surgical gastroenterology outpatient units, general and burns ward among other facilities.

The chief minister also inaugurated the buildings constructed at Tiruchendur and Paramakudi GovernmentHospitals at a cost of Rs 10.92 crore.

Further, Palaniswami inaugurated power sub-stations in different parts of the state including Karur, Dharmapuri and Thanjavur and new buildings for seven higher secondary schools in Krishnagiri and Namakkal districts.

Apart from dedicating new infrastructure under the youth welfare and sports department, he presented cheque forRs 40 lakh as an incentive to K Sagayabharathi (carrom champion)and Rs 5 lakh to chess player D Gukesh.

He also honored distinguished sportspersons and coaches, the release said.

