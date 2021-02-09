VAMNICOM, Pune invites you for 2021 Admissions for PGDM - Agri Business and Management programme

Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management, a national institute of Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, Pune, is offering a Post Graduate level management education programme for the fresh graduates since the year 1993 to meet the professional requirements of co-operatives in competitive situation. The main objective of the course is to provide young men and women interested in a management career in Private, Public and cooperative Sectors with an opportunity to acquire knowledge, develop skills and foster their attitudes essential for the growth into competent and responsible Managers, capable of assuming leadership in an environment of change. The PGDM-ABM (MBA) programme has approval of All Indian Council of Technical Education, New Delhi, it hasalso been given equivalence to MBA degree status by the Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi and NBA Accreditation of National Board of Accreditation, New Delhi has granted NBA accreditation.

VAMNICOM, Pune plays an important role for training and development of cooperative sector in the country. The Institute organizes international, national and local level training programmes on various areas of cooperative management. The Savitribai Phule Pune University and Symbiosis International University, Pune have recognized VAMNICOM for undertaking research work leading to the award of Ph.D. degree in Management, in general, and Cooperative Management, in particular. Besides conducting mmanagement development training programmes in various functional areas of management, the Institute has three long duration programmes viz. (a) PGDM – Agri Business & Management (ABM) which is equivalent to MBA degree for fresh graduates (b) PGDCBM programme for in-service officers working in cooperatives and (c) Diploma in Management of Computer Operations formiddle level and operational level personnel’s in the cooperatives. The quality of PGDM-ABM programme and 100% placement record of the ABM students have placed VAMNICOM amongst the top ranked Agri-Business schools in the country. The Institute also undertakes research projects sponsored by various State governments and also engages in consultancy services for various sectors of cooperatives viz., banking, sugar and dairy for IT implementation, recruitment of qualified professional manpower, defining job responsibilities of manpower in IT departments. The Institute has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with various Institutions in India and neighbouring countries for maximising organization of exchange training programmes and undertaking various academic activities pertaining to management and development of cooperatives. PROGRAMME HIGHLIGHTSThe Institute is adjudged as one of the top sectoral B-Schools within first five in India by various B-Schools Surveys. VAMNICOM has international Memorandumof Understanding with counter part academic organisations of countries of Malayasia, Thailand, Srilanka, Nepal, Bangladesh for field study exchange programme for students.

• Full-time residential programme• Ranked one among the top 5 national level institutes in Agriculture & Business Management• Continuous upgradation of curriculum to match industry expectations• Case method pedagogy• Separate hostels within extensive campus for male and female with round the clock wi-fi internet facility • Sufficient indoor & outdoor sporting facilities including Gymnasium are available for students.

SCHOLARSHIP :• NCUI scholarships for Six students • CICTAB Meritorious Award for 2 students of India & Foreign nationals • IFFCO scholarships for Three SC / ST students • Govt. of India, Ministry of Social Welfare / Tribal Affairs, Post Matric Scholarships for SC/ST students. The Institute offers 25% concession on Tuition fee to the First Rank holders of Agricultural Universities in Agriculture and allied subject area.

ELIGIBILITY FOR ADMISSIONThe selection to PGDM-ABM programme is based on Entrance Examination which is comprising of(a) Latest valid test score of CAT/MAT/XAT/ATMA/GMAT/CMAT of AICTE at the time of application (GMAT / GRE for foreign national candidates)(b) Group Discussion &(c) Personal Interview. Securing minimum prescribed marks in Group Discussion and Personal Interview are compulsory to become eligible for taking admission. Note: Candidates interested in pursuing PGDM – ABM at VAMNICOM, Pune are advised to apply and appear the referred national level test directly and apply to VAMNICOM in the prescribed application form with valid score during 11th January 2021 to 31st March 2021.

Applying candidates can apply online in VAMNICOM website (www.vamnicom.gov.in) and pay applicable fees online. The prescribed application form may be downloaded from the VAMNICOM website and apply with valid score of CAT / MAT / XAT / ATMA / GMAT/ CMAT of AICTE. The submission of fill-in application form both online and post alongwith the DD of Rs. 500/- (in favour of ''The Director, VAMNICOM, Pune”) is from 11th January to 31st March 2021.

The Group Discussion and Personal Interviews will be conducted at Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gandhinagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kalyani (West Bengal), Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) and Pune during April 2021, subject to sufficient number of students opting for it.

• The Institutions which are conducting CAT / MAT/ XAT/ ATMA / GMAT/ CMAT of AICTE have no role either in selection or conduct of the programme. Contact DetailsTel. No.: 020- 25701000/311/25537974Telefax: 020-25537735Website: www.vamnicom.gov.inE-mail: cme@vamnicom.gov.in PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)