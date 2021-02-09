Left Menu

NCPCR, NCB release joint action plan to tackle substance abuse among children

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:59 IST
Early detection of drug use among minors, police stations having a list of CCTV cameras installed near schools and preventing liquor sale in its surroundings are among the measures suggested by an action plan launched on Tuesday to tackle substance abuse among children.

The action plan also has provision of Prahari Clubs, wherein, children would be oriented on Gandhian Principles. The members of such clubs would help in awareness generation and ensure no drugs in and around school premises.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has released the Joint Action Plan on Prevention of Drug and Substance Abuse among Children and Illicit Trafficking.

In it, personnel in every police station have been asked to carry out random checking of CCTV installed around schools and educational institutions to prevent drug and substance abuse by children.

The action plan includes measures like preventing sale of liquor in surrounding areas of schools, early detection of substance use among children and mapping of children in street situations using drugs and prohibiting sale of medicines of schedule H or X drugs or other illicit drugs to a child without prescription by any pharmacy or chemist.

It is envisaged as a framework to wean away children from drug abuse and to stop sale of drugs in areas around schools and child care institutions through convergent actions in a time-bound manner. All authorities, duty bearers and stakeholders such as the NCBs, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Excise Department, Health Ministry, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Ministry of Education , Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, NCERT, police, district magistrates, child welfare police officer and others have been given their designated roles in the implementation of the action plan.

