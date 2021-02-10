Maratha candidates can apply in EWS category for jobs in energy dept

The Maharashtra Government onWednesday announced that Maratha candidates from the Sociallyand Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) can apply for jobs inthe state Energy Department in the EWS reservation.

The issue of validity of reservation for Marathas inthe newly created SEBC quota is pending before the SupremeCourt which has stayed a 2018 law providing reservations tothe community in jobs and education.

The government had earlier taken a decision thatSEBC students whose family income is less than Rs 8 lakh canavail of benefits for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS),Energy Minister Nitin Rautsaid.

Now more than 8,000 posts in Mahavitaran, the statepower discom, will be filled by giving this benefit, he said.

PWD minister Ashok Chavan, who heads a cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota issue, saidthe government hadon December 23, 2020 given option to SEBC candidates to availof EWS quota.

Accordingly, the Energy Department issued orders onWednesday, he said.

