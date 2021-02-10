Left Menu

Maratha candidates can apply in EWS category for jobs in energy dept

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:01 IST
Maratha candidates can apply in EWS category for jobs in energy dept
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Government onWednesday announced that Maratha candidates from the Sociallyand Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) can apply for jobs inthe state Energy Department in the EWS reservation.

The issue of validity of reservation for Marathas inthe newly created SEBC quota is pending before the SupremeCourt which has stayed a 2018 law providing reservations tothe community in jobs and education.

The government had earlier taken a decision thatSEBC students whose family income is less than Rs 8 lakh canavail of benefits for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS),Energy Minister Nitin Rautsaid.

Now more than 8,000 posts in Mahavitaran, the statepower discom, will be filled by giving this benefit, he said.

PWD minister Ashok Chavan, who heads a cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota issue, saidthe government hadon December 23, 2020 given option to SEBC candidates to availof EWS quota.

Accordingly, the Energy Department issued orders onWednesday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Set up empowered committee to discuss land reforms, acquisition: Par Panel

A parliamentary panel has recommended to set up an empowered committee of state and central ministers to discuss issues related to land acquisition and build a consensus on land reforms in consultation with stakeholders.The report of the De...

Argentine farmers threaten protests if grains export taxes rise

Argentine farmers will hold protests if the government increases export taxes in a bid to control domestic food prices, the countrys CRA rural association said on Wednesday ahead of an afternoon meeting with President Alberto Fernandez.Ther...

Two held for cheating sellers of goods on online marketplace

Two persons have been arrested byThane police in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating peopleunder the pretext of buying their goods put up for sale on anonline marketplace, an official said on Wednesday.He said the accused duo used to issue c...

Maha: NCB nabs man with mephedrone in Thane district

The Narcotics Control BureauNCB arrested a man for alleged possession of 412 gm ofmephedrone MD during a raid in Kalyan taluka ofMaharashtras Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.Acting on a tip-off, the NCBs zonal unit intercepted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021