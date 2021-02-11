Left Menu

'Sailing Nun' to help steer Church course with key Vatican job

Sister Nathalie Becquart, 52, who Pope Francis appointed last week to a key Vatican post, is an accomplished seafarer who loves using nautical images to illustrate her views of life, faith and the role of women in the Roman Catholic Church.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:36 IST
'Sailing Nun' to help steer Church course with key Vatican job
Representative Image Image Credit:

Sister Nathalie Becquart, 52, who Pope Francis appointed last week to a key Vatican post, is an accomplished seafarer who loves using nautical images to illustrate her views of life, faith and the role of women in the Roman Catholic Church. "I find myself sailing in the middle of the ocean towards a new adventure," she said of her new position.

Becquart, a member of the Xaviere Missionary Sisters, was appointed joint number two of the Synod of Bishops, a department that prepares major meetings of world bishops held every few years.. She will become the first woman to have a right to vote in the assemblies, something many women and some bishops have called for.

Catholic media have called her appointment "historic" or a "revolution" because of its possible long-term ramifications. "This is a very brave sign and a very prophetic choice by Pope Francis," she told reporters on Wednesday. "I also hope this points to a concrete change."

Women have participated as observers and consultants in past synods but only "synod fathers", including bishops and specially appointed or elected male representatives, could vote on final positions sent to the pope. He then writes his own document. "What I am discovering at the Vatican is that you need a lot of patience," said Becquart, who has worked as a consultant in the synod office since 2019.

"Many tasks and roles are not always easy. It's like when you are in the open sea - you have storms but you also have wonderful moments and incredible landscapes," she said. SISTER SKIPPER

Becquart doesn't mind being called "The Sailing Nun". Before she joined the Xaviere Sisters, she learned to sail as a girl on the Atlantic coast of France, becoming a skipper and taking part in many regattas. She studied at the prestigious HEC business school in Paris and also worked as a consultant in marketing and advertising. Today, like many sisters, Becquart does not wear a traditional habit but dresses simply, with a cross on a jacket lapel or on a necklace.

Her love of sailing never disappeared. Even after she entered the religious life, she skippered spiritual retreats for young Catholics, spending a week or two on 40-foot (12-metre) boats in the Atlantic and Mediterranean and still sails when she can. Francis has upheld the Church's tradition barring women priests, but he has set up commissions to study the history of women deacons in the early centuries of the Catholic Church, responding to calls by women that they be allowed to take up the role today.

He has also named six women to senior roles in the council that oversees Vatican finances, and women as deputy foreign minister, director of the Vatican Museums and deputy head of the Vatican Press Office. Becquart says the Church's "patriarchal mindset is changing" and she is convinced that Francis will do more for women.

"Pope Francis is a man of his own generation and does not necessarily share the mindset of a young person," she said. "But he is close, he is rooted in the people of God and he feels, he listens. He is the one who is writing history."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jhanvi Kukreja murder: Victim's kin intervene in accused's bail plea

A court here on Thursday alloweda plea submitted by the mother of murder victim Jhanvi Kukrejato intervene in the bail plea of an accused in the case.The 19-year-old victim was found dead at a residentialbuilding in suburban Khar in the ear...

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

Shares in North American cannabis firms were heading for new highs on Thursday, with Reddit-inspired retail investors betting they could beat the short-sellers and benefit from lighter regulation of the sector under U.S. President Joe Biden...

Austrian finance minister says home was searched in anti-graft probe

Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel, a close party ally of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, said on Thursday his home was searched by anti-corruption prosecutors treating him as a suspect in relation to possible party donations.Prosecutors a...

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is on the way for Netflix and the series enthusiasts are ardently looking forward to knowing more about what is in store for the plot. Read further to know what you can see in the upcoming season.The Last Kingdom S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021