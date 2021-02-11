No proposal to relax UGC-NET requirement for lecturership posts in varsities, colleges: Edu Min

The Ministry of Education has ruled out any proposal to relax the requirement of UGC-NET exam for lecturership posts in government as well as private colleges.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' made the statement in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

''The University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed that there is no proposal at present to relax the UGC NET exam for lecturership posts,'' Nishank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)