Left Menu

Launch urban employment guarantee scheme,Jean Dreze tells Govt

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:32 IST
Launch urban employment guarantee scheme,Jean Dreze tells Govt
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Noted development economistDr Jean Dreze has strongly advocated an urban employmentguarantee scheme as part of efforts to address the twinproblems of poverty, particularly during exigencies like theongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and gender inequality throughgovernments programmes and policies.

The suggestion was made by Dreze at a three-dayInternational Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE II 2021),organised by the Gender Park under Kerala governmentsDepartment of Women and Child Development in association withUN Women on Thursday.

The scheme, which he called as Decentralized UrbanEmployment and Training (DUET), could be utilized for keepingpublic places like educational institutions, hospitals and busand railway stations clean by taking the services of joblesspeople in cities and towns.

At least one third of such jobs under DUETcould be offered to women, Dr Drze said and explained thatunder the scheme the government should issue job stamps to theemployers instead of providing funds in cash in order toeliminate corruption in the form of ghost employees.

Such employment should be offered only to thoseenrolled with workers' cooperatives to be launched under thescheme.

He appealed to the Kerala government to try outthe suggestion through a pilot project before scaling it up.

Kudumbashree Mission Executive Director SHarikishore, chaired the session 'Gender Equity in Innovation& Entrepreneurship Policies and Programmes: Role of Governmentand Related Institutions.' Other panelists were IT Secretary K Mohammed YSafirulla, Department of Women and Child Development DirectorT V Anupama and Odishas Commercial Tax Officer AishwaryaRituparna Pradhan.

The conference commenced on Thursday at theGender Park Campus in Kozhikode, abiding by the COVID-19safety protocol.

Pradhan, a transgender officer, said her experienceshowed that a change in the social mindset was crucial forensuring gender parity through implementation of laws andgovernment's policies and programmes.

Anupama called for sensitisation of every singleservice provider on the importance of gender equity.

Women should be facilitated to come out of theirstereotype roles assigned to them and ''discover new space'' inautomobile engineering and other technical areas considered asthe exclusive preserve of men, she said.

Safirulla listed the achievements of the ITdepartment in promoting women to become entrepreneurs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President is seized of Balwant S Rajoana’s plea for commutation of death penalty, Centre to SC

The Centre Friday told the Supreme Court that President Ram Nath Kovind is seized of the matter pertaining to Balwant S Rajoanas plea seeking commutation of the death penalty awarded to him in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singhs assas...

Cricket-England 12-member squad for second test v India

England announced the following 12-member squad on Friday for the second test against India beginning in Chennai on Saturday.Squad Joe Root captain, Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes wicketkeeper, Moee...

Cattle and coal scam: ED conducts searches at TMC leader Vinay Mishra's Kolkata residence

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting search operations at the residence of Trinamool Congress TMC leader Vinay Mishra in Kolkata in connection with cattle and coal scam, sources informed on Friday.Earlier on January 27, an arrest warra...

Tornado hits Turkish town, injuring 16 people

A small tornado struck a town on Turkeys Aegean coast, leaving a path of destruction and injuring 16 people, officials and reports said Friday.The tornado touched down late on Thursday in the resort town of Cesme, some 90 kilometres west of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021