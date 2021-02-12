How Indian families are benefiting from St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship

There has been a marked increase in Indian families applying for second citizenship in the Caribbean island of St. Kitts and Nevis. With a stable economy, safe environment and high education standards, it is fast becoming the country of choice for those wanting to provide a better future for their children and grandchildren.

Located in the West Indies, St. Kitts and Nevis boasts the oldest and most established Citizenship by Investment programme started in 1984. With a growing Indian community and the opportunity for financial diversification, it appeals to parents needing to focus on their business while also wanting to provide the best lifestyle for their family. It also provides visa-free travel to the UK and Europe which opens up a host of business and educational opportunities. Education is a top priority. Primary education is free and mandatory, and all classes work on a student to teacher ratio of 14 to 1, allowing for more focussed lessons. With high enrolment figures their literacy rate is almost perfect at 98%. The Caribbean also boasts many well-regarded medical schools for tertiary education. Offering high quality medical education and advanced clinical training they have high acceptance rates and often slightly reduced tuition fees. The University of Medicine and Health Sciences in St. Kitts and Nevis is a private medical school where students can complete a Doctor of Medicine degree. Affiliated with over 20 teaching hospitals in the USA, graduates are also afforded the opportunity to do elective rotations at one of hundreds of hospitals across the US. "As a country, St. Kitts and Nevis is unparalleled when it comes to an idyllic setting for your family. It has low crime rates, good governance and beautiful landscapes. Providing a place to settle or a second home for holidays, dual citizenship allows that ease of travel not only to St. Kitts and Nevis but also to over 150 countries visa-free," says Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, a legal advisory firm headquartered in London. The world has changed. It has become harder to travel and to obtain visas, and the time taken to receive these visas mean that often business opportunities are lost. As a citizen of St.Kitts and Nevis you are able to travel to over 150 countries visa-free. The ease with which you can apply and receive the second citizenship in St. Kitts and Nevis gives you and your family another option. A Plan B should you need it and a second place to call home when you want it. Mohit Lal, an Indian entrepreneur, obtained dual citizenshipat a relatively young age and is now able to pass it down to his children. "I chose St.Kitts and Nevis for a variety of reasons. It had the shortest processing time and the visa-free travel options greatly helped how I conducted my business. And now, with a family, it has been extremely easy for me to pass citizenship down to them. My overall impression of St. Kitts and Nevis has been overwhelmingly positive. The people are friendly with a great energy and there is always some activity being worked on. It's a beautiful place to live." In these uncertain times and with many governments struggling with the pandemic, the handling of Covid-19 by the St.Kitts and Nevis government has been exemplary with a total of only 39 cases, none of which have resulted in deaths. There is strong focus on the health and wellbeing of its citizens with a portion of the money received through their Citizenship by Investment programme going to assist families affected by the Coronavirus. "In a world where remote working has become the norm, it makes sense to work from a country where your whole family can benefit through numerous opportunities, a better lifestyle and a good education. We expect to see more families from India applying to invest in the St. Kitts and Nevis programme as a positive and easy route to dual citizenship," concludes Paul Singh, Director at CS Global Partners.

