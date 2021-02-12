Left Menu

Khelo India: Controversial order asking Gulmarg hotels to cancel pre-bookings of tourists revoked

Spare a thought for those people who booked rooms weeks ago only to be told they arent welcome, he said in a tweet.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:30 IST
Khelo India: Controversial order asking Gulmarg hotels to cancel pre-bookings of tourists revoked
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Authorities in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday withdrew an order asking hotels to cancel pre-bookings at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg to accommodate participants of Khelo India National Winter Games after the move drew sharp criticism.

The order was withdrawn a day after it was issued by the additional deputy commissioner of Baramulla.

"The order has been withdrawn," Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Mohammad Aijaz Asad told PTI.

The move had drawn sharp reaction from the National Conference which termed it as "mindless application of government writ''.

Asad said there was no need for such an order to be issued in the first place.

"It was not required," he added.

Another official in the administration said the hoteliers had already committed to reserve the rooms for the games' period and, as such, there was no requirement for such an order which only created a controversy.

The order had asked hoteliers to accommodate athletes and officials and cancel pre-bookings of tourists from February 25 to March 3.

In a letter to the sub-divisional magistrate, Gulmarg, the additional deputy commissioner had asked him to ensure that boarding and lodging facilities are provided to the athletes and officials during the event.

"Further, all pre-bookings, if any, on this account may be cancelled," the letter read.

The week-long games are scheduled to start on February 25.

The letter had also been sent to president of Hoteliers' Club Gulmarg chapter Mukhtar Ahmad Shah for compliance.

NC vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah had criticised the order, saying it was "mindless application of government writ''.

"The games are a welcome addition to our calendar but it's mindless application of government writ when the games become a reason to cancel hotel bookings & inconvenience tourists who have booked flights & made their plans well in advance," he tweeted.

Another NC leader Tanvir Sadiq had also targeted the administration for the move.

''Khelo India games are all well & good but why at the cost of our regular tourists? What sort of tourism promotion policy is this where the government forces bookings to be cancelled? Spare a thought for those people who booked rooms weeks ago only to be told they aren't welcome," he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares dip, Bitcoin hits record high

World shares dipped on Friday as investors awaited progress towards more U.S. fiscal stimulus, while the dollar was set for a weekly loss and cryptocurrency Bitcoin hit a record high.European shares fell at the start of trading, with the pa...

Spanish shares lead declines in Europe; ASML, ING among gainers

Spanish stocks led declines for European shares on Friday, while the STOXX 600 remained on track to end its second week higher as shares of ASML and ING boosted the blue-chip index. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.2, after having ...

Highest ever utilisation of Rs 90,469 crore under MNREGA rural employment scheme: FM.

Highest ever utilisation of Rs 90,469 crore under MNREGA rural employment scheme FM....

Modi govt removed ills from MNREGA, effectively utilised funds allocated: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Modi govt removed ills from MNREGA, effectively utilised funds allocated FM Nirmala Sitharaman....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021