CBSE extends deadline for pvt candidates to apply for class 10, 12 exams from Feb 22 to 25

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday extended deadline for private candidates to apply for class 10 and 12 exams from February 22 to 25.It also stated that there would be no further extension of the schedule.As per the request received from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for examination-2021, for classes 10 and 12, CBSE has decided to extend last opportunity to these candidates to fill their form only online, the board said in an official order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday extended deadline for private candidates to apply for class 10 and 12 exams from February 22 to 25.

It also stated that there would be no further extension of the schedule.

''As per the request received from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for examination-2021, for classes 10 and 12, CBSE has decided to extend last opportunity to these candidates to fill their form only online,'' the board said in an official order. ''Candidates need to pay a late fee as applicable. No further extension in schedule will be given,'' it added. The CBSE said in case of the candidates of examination-2020, old practical marks will be taken while computing results.

''In case of candidates from examinations prior to 2020, pro rata marks will be awarded while computing results. Other rules and regulations will remain the same.

''Candidates should choose examination centre city carefully as no change will be allowed later on,'' the CBSE said.

