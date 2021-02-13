PWD’s jr engineer arrested while taking bribe: Raj ACB

A junior engineer of Public Works Department here was arrested on Friday while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said. Accused PWD engineer Ajay Sharma, deputed to Jaipur University to oversee the construction work there had demanded Rs 30,000 to clear a bill, ACB DGP B L Soni said in a statement. He said an ACB team verified the complaint and arrested the accused while taking Rs 20,000 bribe.

In another case, an additional block education officer and a cashier were arrested for taking Rs 10,000 as a bribe in Kota.

Accused Additional Block Education Officer Vinod Mishra and cashier Chandra Prakash Sharma had demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant for clearing dues of food items supplied at a teaching camp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)