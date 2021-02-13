Left Menu

PWD’s jr engineer arrested while taking bribe: Raj ACB

Accused PWD engineer Ajay Sharma, deputed to Jaipur University to oversee the construction work there had demanded Rs 30,000 to clear a bill, ACB DGP B L Soni said in a statement.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-02-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 00:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A junior engineer of Public Works Department here was arrested on Friday while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said. Accused PWD engineer Ajay Sharma, deputed to Jaipur University to oversee the construction work there had demanded Rs 30,000 to clear a bill, ACB DGP B L Soni said in a statement. He said an ACB team verified the complaint and arrested the accused while taking Rs 20,000 bribe.

In another case, an additional block education officer and a cashier were arrested for taking Rs 10,000 as a bribe in Kota.

Accused Additional Block Education Officer Vinod Mishra and cashier Chandra Prakash Sharma had demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant for clearing dues of food items supplied at a teaching camp.

