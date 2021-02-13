Left Menu

35 children's books in Parag Honour List for 2021

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 15:15 IST
35 children's books in Parag Honour List for 2021
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Thirty-five books for children and young adults across fiction, non-fiction and poetry genres by authors like Vinod Kumar Shukl, Jerry Pinto, Nandini Nayar and Nandita Da Cunha in English and Hindi feature in the Parag Honour List 2021.

Currently in its second edition, this annual list by the Parag Initiative of Tata Trusts features best of children's books published in the past one year.

The list was launched Saturday by actor Soha Ali Khan, who said such curated reading lists can support educators, librarians and parents to know about the best Indian children's books being published each year.

For this edition, Parag received books from 26 Indian publishers, published between October 2019 and September 2020.

The PHL jury members were Arundhati Deosthale, Gurbachan Singh and Suneeta Mishra (Hindi) and Arvind Gupta, Prachi Kalra and Samina Mishra (English).

Swaha Sahoo, who heads the Parag Initiative, says it is driven by a belief in the transformative power of reading, working to ensure that children across India can appreciate and enjoy reading, especially in diverse languages.

''Parag's three-pronged model for sourcing, publishing and disseminating children's literature has catalysed children's literature, reading and literacy ecosystem towards encouraging joyful reading among children and youth,'' she says.

''In the course of our work we have often come across request from parents, educators, librarians for curated reading list that they could use with children. Parag Honour List aims to promote access to a comprehensive curated list of good quality children's literature that librarians, teachers, parents and children can refer to and read,'' she adds.

The 2021 list consists of 20 titles in English and 15 in Hindi.

Some of titles in English are ''My Daddy and the Well'' by Jerry Pinto; ''Candid Tales: India on a Motorcycle'' (Adithi Rao); ''The Miracle on Sunderbaag Street'' (Nandita Da Cunha); ''Mini's Questions'' (Nandini Nayar); ''Unearthed: An Environmental History of Independent India'' (Meghaa Gupta); ''Bombay Ducks, Bombay Docks'' (Fleur D'Souza); Nadya; and ''A Saree For Ammi'' (Mamta Nainy).

Hindi titles include ''Godam'' (Vinod Kumar Shukl); ''Chaar Cheetiyan'' (Shyam Sushil); ''Kya Tum Meri Dadi Ho'' (Sonika Deshpande); and Mitti (Madhu Dhruve).

According to jury member Mishra, the ''most important dimension of children's literature is to have enough opportunities for children's imagination and their perspective to see and understand the world''.

Another member Gupta says this year there were several picture biographies of iconic Indians - tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, surveyor Pandit Nain Singh Rawat, cricketer Mithali Raj, and astronaut Sunita Williams. ''We need many more picture biographies of eminent people to inspire our young.'' As part of the criteria for creating the Parag list, all leading publishers of children's books have to submit their select titles for review.

The books are then sent to a panel of eminent educationists and bibliophiles for their comments and feedback. A broad criterion is laid for choosing the best among the submitted books.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford University testing vaccine in children

The University of Oxford plans to test its COVID-19 vaccine in children for the first time, becoming the latest vaccine developer to assess whether its coronavirus shot is effective in young people.The trial announced Saturday seeks to recr...

Gas tanker explodes at customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border

A gas tanker exploded on Saturday at a customs post in Afghanistan on the Iranian border, local Afghan officials said, adding that scores of officials were assessing the damage caused by the massive fire. There were no immediate reports of ...

Italy's Draghi sworn in as prime minister of unity government

The Italian president swore in the former chief of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, as prime minister on Saturday at the head of a unity government called on to confront the coronvirus crisis and economic slump.All but one of Italys...

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.DEL19 UKD-FLOOD-LD RESCUE Ukhand disaster Rescue teams start widening hole in Tapovan tunnel to reach trapped people Joshimath Ukhand Rescue teams on Saturday began widening a ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021