First phase of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to reconvene on March 8
In the first phase, the President addresses the two Houses as it is the first session of the year.The Union Budget is also introduced in phase one.The recess allows department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various ministries.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 17:36 IST
Lok Sabha was adjourned on Saturday as the first phase of the Budget session concluded.
The House would reconvene on March 8 after recess.
The Budget session usually is held in two phases. In the first phase, the President addresses the two Houses as it is the first session of the year.
The Union Budget is also introduced in phase one.
The recess allows department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various ministries. The Finance Bill and related demands for grants are passed in the second phase of the Budget session.
The session would conclude on April 8.
