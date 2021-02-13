Schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 in Gujarat from Feb 18

The Gujarat government onSaturday announced reopening of schools for students ofClasses 6 to 8 from February 18.

Attendance will not be compulsory for students,though, and online classes will continue.

Physical classes for these students across schools ofall boards will resume with strict adherence to the Centre'sCOVID-19 norms and guidelines issued by the state government,education secretary Vinod Rao said.

The decision was taken keeping in mind long-terminterest of students as coronavirus cases in the state havedeclined, he added.

District education officers and primary educationofficers shall ensure that schools comply with the standardoperating procedure to avoid coronavius infections, he said.

Rao also clarified that attendance at schools will bevoluntary, and parents' consent will be necessary for studentswho wish to attend. Online classes will continue for those whodo not wish to attend physical classes.

Schools in containment zones will remain closed.

Masks will be mandatory for students, teachers andother staff.

Classes 10 to 12 and final-year classes ofundergraduate and postgraduate courses resumed from January11, followed by Classes 9 and 11 on February 1 and first-yearcollege classes from February 8.

According to the state government, the number ofstudents in Classes 9 to 12 has gradually increased from 40per cent to 70 per cent after resumption.

Gujarat has recorded 2,64,718 COVID-19 cases and 4,400deaths so far.

