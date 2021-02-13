Left Menu

Schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 in Gujarat from Feb 18

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-02-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 17:54 IST
Schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 in Gujarat from Feb 18

The Gujarat government onSaturday announced reopening of schools for students ofClasses 6 to 8 from February 18.

Attendance will not be compulsory for students,though, and online classes will continue.

Physical classes for these students across schools ofall boards will resume with strict adherence to the Centre'sCOVID-19 norms and guidelines issued by the state government,education secretary Vinod Rao said.

The decision was taken keeping in mind long-terminterest of students as coronavirus cases in the state havedeclined, he added.

District education officers and primary educationofficers shall ensure that schools comply with the standardoperating procedure to avoid coronavius infections, he said.

Rao also clarified that attendance at schools will bevoluntary, and parents' consent will be necessary for studentswho wish to attend. Online classes will continue for those whodo not wish to attend physical classes.

Schools in containment zones will remain closed.

Masks will be mandatory for students, teachers andother staff.

Classes 10 to 12 and final-year classes ofundergraduate and postgraduate courses resumed from January11, followed by Classes 9 and 11 on February 1 and first-yearcollege classes from February 8.

According to the state government, the number ofstudents in Classes 9 to 12 has gradually increased from 40per cent to 70 per cent after resumption.

Gujarat has recorded 2,64,718 COVID-19 cases and 4,400deaths so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian track president steps aside over government job

The Russian track federations president stepped aside Saturday after taking a job with a government agency, bringing more leadership churn to a body that is already suspended from World Athletics over doping.The federation, known as RusAF, ...

Pharmacy student's claim of kidnap, rape found to be false

The claim of a pharmacy student here three days ago that she was kidnapped and raped by some auto-drivers was found to be false, police said on Saturday.It was a cooked-up story by the woman to move out of her home due to some family issues...

Coronavirus strain found in Polish mink can pass to humans, gov't says

A strain of the coronavirus discovered in mink on a farm in northern Poland can be transmitted to humans and vice versa, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday. COVID-19 was found in mink in Kartuzy county late last month, in what agricu...

US charges son in civilian Navy staffer's killing in Bahrain

US prosecutors have charged the son of a civilian Navy staffer in Bahrain over her stabbing death in the Mideast island kingdom. Federal court documents accuse Giovonni Z. Pope, 27, of stabbing his mother to death at her off-base apartment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021