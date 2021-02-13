Armed outpost in Gondia to help curb Naxal activity: Maha DIG

Naxals were trying to reactivate their demoralized cadre in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and the setting up of a police armed outpost at the tri-junction of these states will foil Maoist plans, a senior official said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Gondia, Sandeep Patil, DeputyInspector General of Police, Gadchiroli Range, said the Naxalmovement was getting weak due to effective policing as well as loss of public support.

Many of the Maoist cadre are now terrorising villagers in remote areas and indulging in extortion in the name of the outlawed movement, the DIG added.

''The Naxals are trying to reactivate the cadre in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, or MMC region.

The armed outpost (AOP) at Murkutdoh in Gondia has become functional and it is strategically important to check Naxalmovement at the tri-junction of the MMC states,'' Patil said.

