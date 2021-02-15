Girl students in Sikkim to receive self-defence training

Girl students of Class 6 to 10in all government schools in Sikkim will receive self-defencetraining, an official said.

Girl students would be trained in self-defence todefend themselves, special secretary, Education department,Bhim Thatal said after inaugurating a self-defence trainingprogramme for girls at Samdong Government Senior SecondarySchoolon Sunday.

Thatal said self-defence training is also to inculcatediscipline in the students as well as to prepare them for thefuture obstacles.

Girl students will be trained in taekwondo, karate,boxing and kickboxing, he said.

