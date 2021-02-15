Napkin vending machines, incinerators in govt offices in Kerala

As part of makinggovernment offices women friendly, the LDF government inKerala on Monday issued directions to set up napkin vendingmachines and incinerators in all such offices in the State.

The decision was taken to make the work environmentin government offices women-friendly, Health Minister K KShailaja said.

''Initially the napkin vending machines will beinstalled at all major offices and other government officeswhere the majority of the workforce are women. The funds forthis purpose will be allocated from the gender budget ofdepartments concerned,'' the minister said in a release.

Shailaja said the decision was taken consideringthetroubles faced by menstruating women at their workplace.

The LDF government had in 2018 brought out a newhealth policy making mandatory napkin vending machines andsanitary disposal facilities in educational institutions fromupper primary level.

