Indo-Pak wars' veteran retired Major General BK Mahapatra dies

RIP, Patnaik said onTwitter.Mahapatras body was taken to his residence atChandinichowk in Cuttack, the family sources said.Mohapatra was conferred with the Ati Vishisht SevaMedal AVSM.After the retirement from the service, he wasassociated with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Centre forCommunication and Management BCCM here, four DAV PublicSchools in Cuttack and Tangi.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:48 IST
Indo-Pak wars' veteran retired Major General BK Mahapatra dies

Major General (retired)Basant Kumar Mahapatra, who had participated in 1962, 1965 and1971 wars, died at a hospital here on Monday, family sourcessaid.

He was 87.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and UnionMinister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the death of the armyveteran.

''Odisha mourns the sad demise of its illustrious son,Major General (Retd) Basant Kumar Mahapatra. The war veteranparticipated in many major battles the country has fought. Hewill always be remembered for his bravery, contribution toeducation & philanthropic activities. #RIP,'' Patnaik said onTwitter.

Mahapatra's body was taken to his residence atChandinichowk in Cuttack, the family sources said.

Mohapatra was conferred with the Ati Vishisht SevaMedal (AVSM).

After the retirement from the service, he wasassociated with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Centre forCommunication and Management (BCCM) here, four DAV PublicSchools in Cuttack and Tangi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

