Left Menu

JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:48 IST
JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, others

A court here has taken cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in a 2016 sedition case and summoned them on March 15.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Pankaj Sharma on Monday took the cognisance of the final report almost a year after the Delhi Police received requisite sanctions to prosecute the accused in the case, court sources said.

Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, were accused of raising anti-India slogans.

The other seven accused chargesheeted in the case are Kashmiri students Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rassol, Bashir Bhat and Basharat, some of them were then studying in JNU, Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

As many as 36 others, including Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja's daughter Aprajita, Shehla Rashid (then vice-JNUSU president), Rama Naga, Ashutosh Kumar and Banojyotsna Lahiri, all former students of JNU, have been named in column 12 of the chargesheet due to insufficient evidence against them. The accused have been charged with offences under sections 124A (sedition), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 143 (punishment for being a member of an unlawful assembly), 149 (being a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A case was registered on February 11, 2016 under sections 124A and 120B of the IPC against unidentified people at the Vasant Kunj (north) Police Station, following complaints from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Maheish Girri and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM lays foundation stone for warrior king Suheldev's statue in UP's Bahraich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a statue of warrior king Suheldev of Shravasti.He also unveiled through video conferencing programmes for beautification of Shravasti, Chittora Lake and Bahraich on the o...

Cricket-India three wickets away from series-levelling victory

India need three wickets for a series-levelling victory in the second test against England after the tourists were left reeling at 116-7 at lunch on the fourth day at Chennais MA Chidambaram Stadium. Resuming on 53-3, and chasing a record 4...

Aslidesi.com, India's Own Most Trusted and Reliable Desi Global Marketplace

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India A nations economy is heavily dependent on the imports and exports of the nation. The more we export and the less we import, the better it is for the economy, which is directly impacting the nation...

The Dragon Prince’s creators release updates on Season 4’s making, what more we know

Waiting for The Dragon Prince Season 4 seems to elongate further. The good part is that Dragon Prince was already renewed for four additional seasons each with nine episodes. Read more to get the latest facts related to the upcoming season....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021